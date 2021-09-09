Texas A&M Blocks '12th Man' Copyright Claim In 5th Circ. Win

By Rachel Scharf (September 9, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Texas A&M University's athletic department is entitled to governmental immunity from copyright claims accusing it of publishing a book excerpt about the school's "12th Man" tradition on its website without permission, the Fifth Circuit affirmed Wednesday. In an opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge James E. Graves Jr., a unanimous panel upheld a Houston federal judge's April 2019 decision freeing the university from a lawsuit alleging its athletic communications director illegally posted an article containing a section of an in-progress book about the Texas A&M football tradition known as the 12th Man — in which students and football fans act as...

