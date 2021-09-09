Shoe Co. Exec's 'Insidious Fraud' Calls For 6 Years, Feds Say

By Brian Dowling (September 9, 2021, 2:25 PM EDT) -- An Alden Shoe Co. executive who pilfered more than $30 million from the business to buy a Nantucket beach home and other personal extravagances should serve more than six years in prison, Massachusetts federal prosecutors said Thursday in a stinging memo. The government urged U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton to sentence former Alden finance chief Richard Hajjar, who pled guilty in May, to 74 months in prison for what prosecutors called an "insidious fraud" motivated by greed. "To characterize his scheme as simply long-running and brazen would significantly understate the impact of his offense," prosecutors said in their sentencing memo....

