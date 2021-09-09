Shkreli Antitrust Trial Slated For Mid-December

By J. Edward Moreno (September 9, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Disgraced former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli will face an in-person bench trial in mid-December in the Federal Trade Commission's case accusing him and the company he founded, Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC, of monopolizing the market for a lifesaving drug. The trial will take place on Dec. 14 in a Manhattan federal court, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote ordered Wednesday. The suit was filed last year by the FTC and state antitrust enforcers, accusing Shkreli and Vyera of monopolizing sales of the anti-parasitic drug Daraprim since 2015. In June, Judge Cote allowed the FTC to withdraw its bid for financial restitution against the...

