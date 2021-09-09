Biden Taps DC Utility Chief For Vacant FERC Slot

By Keith Goldberg (September 9, 2021, 1:04 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would nominate the head of the District of Columbia's utility regulator to fill a recently vacated commissioner slot at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, giving Democrats a majority at the agency. Biden is tapping D.C. Public Service Commission Chairman Willie Phillips to replace Republican Commissioner Neil Chatterjee, who left FERC on Aug. 30 and joined Hogan Lovells. If confirmed, Phillips would once again give FERC a full complement of five commissioners, with Democrats holding a 3-2 majority over Republicans. That majority could be crucial as FERC takes several significant steps aimed at getting more clean...

