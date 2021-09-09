Court Refuses Again To Keep Paxton Fraud Case In Houston

By Michelle Casady (September 9, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court in Houston on Thursday denied a request for rehearing en banc lodged by the special prosecutors pursuing felony securities fraud charges against state Attorney General Ken Paxton, clearing the way for the case to return to Collin County, where it began. The First Court of Appeals issued a one-sentence order Thursday declining to revisit a three-justice panel's May ruling that the district judge who originally transferred the case to Harris County had lost authority to preside over the case before the transfer order was issued. Paxton has been under indictment on three felony securities fraud charges since...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS