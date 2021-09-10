Feds Still Fighting Hong Kong Shirt Co. Over Blacklisting

By Jennifer Doherty (September 10, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Hong Kong textile manufacturer blacklisted over human rights concerns cannot undo its punishment while its legal challenge plays out, the U.S. government told a federal judge on Thursday, noting that the company sued before a review of its protest was complete. Changji Esquel Textile Co. Ltd. was added to the Bureau of Industry and Security's Entity List in July 2020, with the government tying it to forced labor by members of Muslim minority populations in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The listing limited the transactions that the company, a subsidiary of Esquel Group, could complete with U.S. partners. The company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS