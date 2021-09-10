DC Circ. Skeptical That 'Housewives' Alum's Trial Was Unfair

By Christopher Cole (September 10, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- D.C. Circuit judges seemed unconvinced Friday that prosecutors' speculations in closing trial arguments should sink the verdict against a former "Real Housewives of the Potomac" cast member convicted of luring people into fake investments. Disbarred attorney Brynee Baylor, the ex-'Housewives' cast member who was sentenced in September 2019 for her role in a $2 million sham trading program, has asked the appeals court to vacate her convictions due to federal prosecutors' conduct, which she says includes introducing new, prejudicial evidence at the end of her trial. Baylor's trial attorney objected to the statements at the time and was sustained, which was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS