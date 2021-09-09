Now More Than Ever, Automakers Must Protect Trade Secrets

By Jason McCarter (September 9, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Automotive companies can expect more complex trade secrets disputes in the future, and should prepare in advance to deal with them. With all the new vehicle technologies being developed by an increasing array of competitors, coupled with supplier consolidation and employee transience, confidential and proprietary information is more valuable than ever — and at greater risk than ever. This is likely to lead to more offensive and defensive trade secret misappropriation claims of growing complexity, including those with and without merit. Sophisticated automotive companies will plan accordingly. Automotive Trade Secrets Whether you are a manufacturer, supplier, retailer, remarketer, software provider, lender,...

