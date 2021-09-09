Bank Of America Loans $36M For Manhattan Rental Portfolio

By Andrew McIntyre (September 9, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Bank of America has loaned $36 million to GAIA Real Estate for a portfolio of multifamily properties in Manhattan, according to an announcement on Thursday from Jones Lang LaSalle, which brokered the deal for the borrower. The loan is for three adjacent properties at 50-58 E. Third St., and the properties have a combined 71 units. The loan is at a floating rate of interest, terms of which Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. did not disclose on Thursday. The buildings are located in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood. "GAIA identified an ideal off-market investment opportunity in one of New York City's most dynamic...

