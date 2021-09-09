EPA Moves To Block Pebble Mine Again

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 9, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took a big step Thursday toward effectively blocking a proposed gold and copper mine in Alaska by asking a federal judge to revoke a Trump-era action that withdrew prior agency objections. The Pebble Limited Partnership has been trying for years to get approval for its proposed copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry mine that would be located in the Bristol Bay watershed in Alaska, near unspoiled wilderness and a key salmon habitat. The EPA during the Obama administration had proposed exercising its right under the Clean Water Act to block the project, but the Trump administration reversed that move....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS