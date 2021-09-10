Ariz. Court Affirms $2.2M Verdict In Fatal Taxi Crash Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (September 10, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- An Arizona state appeals court declined to overturn a $2.2 million jury award against a taxi company after one of its drivers hit two pedestrians in Phoenix, killing one and injuring the brain of the other, saying there's "substantial evidence" to support the verdict finding the cab driver was negligent. The three-judge panel on Thursday affirmed a Maricopa County jury verdict finding the taxi company, Total Transit Inc.; its subsidiary Discount Cab; and its driver Joshua Tejada partly responsible for the death of Gary T. Benedict and the permanent brain damage caused to Stephanie Hoff. In its multi-layered appeal of the...

