6th Circ. Won't Cut Judge From TCPA Row Over Law Firm Ties

By Allison Grande (September 10, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A three-judge Sixth Circuit panel has refused to bar one of its members from considering a dispute over the enforceability of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's robocall ban, rejecting energy supplier Realgy's argument that the judge's familial ties to a law firm that handles similar litigation warranted her recusal. Realgy in August asked U.S. Circuit Judge Jane Branstetter Stranch to recuse herself from plaintiff Roberta Lindenbaum's appeal of a Northern District of Ohio ruling that sided with Realgy's argument that plaintiffs can't press TCPA claims related to robocalls or texts that were placed between when Congress moved in 2015 to permit robocalls to collect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS