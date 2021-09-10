Didi Hit With Another Investor Suit Over $4.3B IPO

By Sarah Jarvis (September 10, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi's initial public offering documents omitted that the company's apps weren't compliant with Beijing's privacy laws and regulations, another shareholder has alleged in a proposed securities class action filed in the Southern District of New York. Cory Hechler said in Thursday's suit that Didi Global Inc.'s share price dropped nearly 20% on July 6, the day after The Wall Street Journal reported that China's cyberspace regulator had advised the company to postpone its IPO due to network security concerns three months before Didi's June 30 debut on the New York Stock Exchange. The suit, which also names current...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS