Kirkland, Winston Build $1.3B PE Deal For Logistics Co. Echo

By Benjamin Horney (September 10, 2021, 9:20 AM EDT) -- Private equity firm The Jordan Co. LP will buy technology-enabled transportation management company Echo Global Logistics Inc. at an equity value of about $1.3 billion, the companies said Friday, in a transaction crafted by respective legal advisers Kirkland & Ellis and Winston & Strawn. The transaction features funds affiliated with The Jordan Co., or TJC, paying $48.25 per share in cash to take private Chicago-based Echo, which serves shippers and carriers globally, according to a statement. That represents a premium of about 54% over Echo's closing price on Sept. 9 and a premium of about 32% over the company's all-time high...

