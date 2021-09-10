KKR Sells Austin Campus For North Of $300M

By Andrew McIntyre (September 10, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- KKR has sold an Austin, Texas, office campus for more than $300 million, the private equity shop announced Friday. The deal is for Riata Corporate Park, which has 688,100 square feet across eight buildings and is located in northwest Austin, in the city's technology corridor. KKR & Co. Inc. in its announcement Friday did not disclose buy-side information. "Our long-term focus on high-quality properties in great locations within attractive growth markets led us to invest in Riata, a tech-focused office campus in one of the country's most desirable cities," Roger Morales, a partner and head of real estate acquisitions at KKR,...

