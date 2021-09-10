Developer Can't Arbitrate NJ Condo Owners' Fraud Suits

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (September 10, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state court judge on Friday refused to send fraud lawsuits against the developer of the 99 Hudson condominium complex in Jersey City to arbitration, reasoning that he didn't see evidence of a mutual assent to resolve disputes out of court. During a hearing that largely focused on the documentation connected to the purchases of units in New Jersey's tallest building, Hudson County Superior Court Judge Anthony V. D'Elia said he was denying bids by COA 99 Hudson LLC and other defendants to enforce the arbitration agreement. The hearing addressed three lawsuits by homebuyers who say they were promised...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS