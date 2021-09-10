DC Circ. Won't Rethink Dumping Of High-Ethanol Fuel Rule

By Clark Mindock (September 10, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit won't take a new look at its order squashing a Trump administration policy allowing year-round use of gasoline made with 15% ethanol, after earlier deciding the government lacked Clean Air Act authority to do that. The court on Thursday rejected two requests for a rehearing following the July decision, in which a panel of judges said the clear language of the CAA limits the amount of ethanol allowed in gasoline year-round to 10% ethanol, or E10 gasoline. Ethanol groups such as Growth Energy, the Renewable Fuels Association and the National Corn Growers Association had argued the earlier decision...

