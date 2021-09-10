Ga. Judges Reject Messer Appeals In Chicken Factory Cases

By Rosie Manins (September 10, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Friday shut down requests from global gas giant Messer to review orders from two trial judges that denied the company's attempts to consolidate a handful of related lawsuits over the deaths and injuries of Georgia chicken factory workers. The appellate court said Messer LLC, doing business as Messer Gas LLC, and affiliated companies can't appeal the trial judges' orders because they are not final decisions in the cases, which remain pending in the Gwinnett County State Court. The orders also don't meet the criteria for direct appeal under the collateral order doctrine, which allows appeals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS