Teva Loses Bid To Dodge Most Of Feds' FCA Case

By Adam Lidgett (September 10, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge refused to let Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. escape most of a lawsuit claiming it used two copay foundations to funnel illegal kickbacks to Medicare patients using its multiple sclerosis drug, but agreed to slightly trim the case. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton on Thursday mostly denied Teva's bid to dismiss the suit, which was filed by the federal government and alleged the company paid more than $300 million in kickbacks. The government alleged Anti-Kickback Statute and False Claims Act violations, and the judge said that the government's complaint clearly claimed "that Teva provided remuneration within the...

