Workers Say Fogo De Chao Is Bullying Them Out Of Suing

By Katie Buehler (September 10, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Fogo de Chao employees has asked a Texas federal judge to admonish the Brazilian steakhouse chain and invalidate a mutual arbitration agreement it allegedly sent to potential class members in an effort to intimidate them from joining a lawsuit over illegal tip pooling. Former employee Christian Garcia-Alvarez, the lead plaintiff in the Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit, told the court in a motion filed Thursday the restaurant sent notices to current employees stating any disputes — especially those related to the lawsuit — are subject to individual arbitration and cannot be pursued in a class action....

