Trucking Groups Urge High Court To Slam Brakes On AB 5

By Craig Clough (September 10, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A slew of trucking groups including the Western States and Minnesota trucking associations have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to grant review of a California federal case and find that federal trucking industry deregulation preempts that state's A.B. 5 law, which makes it harder to classify workers as independent contractors, saying the current model is vital to the industry. In separate amicus briefs, the MTA and WSTA told the high court Thursday that the Ninth Circuit got it wrong when it found the state law is not preempted by the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act, and keeping the ruling in place will have a significantly negative impact on the...

