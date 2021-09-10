Ex-Giuliani Associate Pleads Guilty In Campaign Finance Case

By Jack Queen (September 10, 2021, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Former Rudy Giuliani associate Igor Fruman pled guilty in New York federal court Friday to soliciting $1 million from a Russian investor to make illegal political contributions as part of a cannabis venture. The Belarus-born businessman, who is not cooperating with investigators in the case against two of his associates, copped to one count of soliciting a political contribution from a foreign national. Fruman faces a maximum of five years in prison, with a guideline range of 37 to 46 months, and a fine of up to $150,000. His sentencing is set for January. Fruman said he and a business partner put together a list...

