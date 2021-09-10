Landscaper Needed More Workers After Storm, Board Says

By Alyssa Aquino (September 10, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Texas landscaping company needed extra H-2B guest workers following an "unprecedented" winter storm, an administrative law judge within the U.S. Department of Labor said, reviving the landscaper's denied petition for foreign workers. A certifying officer had denied Trinity Landscaping LLC's request to hire 11 foreign workers for Oct. 1 through Dec. 1., saying the company hadn't shown how its new request was separate from an earlier, approved application to hire 15 foreign workers between Mar. 15 and Dec. 1. The Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals reversed the denial on Thursday. Trinity Landscaping, which does business as Southern Services, had...

