Claims Court Nixes $1.36B Gov't Aircraft Support Deal Claim

By Lauren Berg (September 10, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims dismissed an aviation services company's claim that DynCorp International used "improper political interference" to win a $1.36 billion U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircraft maintenance contract, saying the claim is missing "any scintilla of evidence that any government official did anything wrong." Senior Judge Loren A. Smith granted the motions to dismiss brought by the federal government and DynCorp after finding that PAE Aviation and Technical Services hasn't offered enough facts to support its protest claim that DynCorp won the contract because it made political contributions to former President Donald Trump, according to the eight-page redacted...

