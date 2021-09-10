Judge Stands By Letting Pipeline Suit Play Out In Tribal Court

By Morgan Conley (September 10, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal court refused Friday to reconsider tossing state environmental regulators' lawsuit seeking to halt a tribal court action challenging permits for an Enbridge pipeline project, standing by her ruling that the state agency can't use the federal judiciary to tie the hands of a tribal court. U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright denied the state's Department of Natural Resources' request that she reconsider her decision last week that the White Earth Band of Ojibwe Tribal Court is protected against the state's efforts because of the tribe's sovereign immunity. The judge said the agency's attempts to salvage its claims by...

