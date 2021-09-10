Wilmington Trust Can't Dodge ERISA Stock Purchase Suit

By Rachel Stone (September 10, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Wilmington Trust must face a lawsuit from a participant in an envelope manufacturer's stock ownership plan who claimed Wilmington caused the plan to overpay for company shares, a Delaware federal court held Friday, rejecting Wilmington's claim that the suit was bound by an arbitration clause. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika found that Marlow Henry, who sued on behalf of a proposed class of BSC Ventures Holdings Inc. ESOP participants, provided enough evidence to support his claim that the arbitration provision Wilmington claimed preempted Henry's Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit was not valid. Judge Noreika issued the decision in a memorandum...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS