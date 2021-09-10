Comcast Wins 9th Circ. Bid To Arbitrate Data Privacy Suit

By Ben Kochman (September 10, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit found Friday that a bid to bar Comcast from using millions of people's video viewing activity for targeted advertising without getting consent is not "public injunctive relief," saying that a cable subscriber's privacy suit should be decided in arbitration. In a split 2-1 decision, the appeals panel sided with Comcast and said that the California Supreme Court's 2017 ruling in McGill v. Citibank NA blocking arbitration provisions that waive the right to seek "public injunctive relief" does not apply in the case of subscriber Brandon Hodges, who has accused the nation's largest cable provider of breaching several privacy laws with its data...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS