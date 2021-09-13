Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

8th Circ. Lets Minn. County Drop Appeal After Justices' Ruling

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 13, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit agreed to let the county of Mille Lacs, Minnesota, end its appeal of a lower court decision after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled this term that tribal police have a certain amount of authority over non-Natives.

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe had sued the county, County Attorney Joseph Walsh and County Sheriff Donald Lorge for blocking Mille Lacs Band tribal police officers from carrying out their duties on tribal lands, but the county tried to challenge the Minnesota federal court's jurisdiction to hear the case.

The panel of appellate court judges allowed the county to drop its appeal...

