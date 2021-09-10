Ritz-Carlton, Quality Inn Fight For Virus Coverage At 7th Circ.

By Hannah Albarazi (September 10, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A Ritz-Carlton in Texas, a Quality Inn in Illinois and a handful of other businesses urged a Seventh Circuit panel Friday to undo a slate of lower court rulings axing their claims that insurers wrongfully denied coverage for their losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing government shutdown orders. In four back-to-back oral arguments covering seven different cases Thursday, the panel heard from a range of businesses that claim their policies with insurers Aspen Specialty Insurance Co., Zurich American Insurance Co., West Bend Mutual Insurance Co.,and Cincinnati Insurance Co. cover their pandemic-related losses. For hours, the judges peppered counsel on...

