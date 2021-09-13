Robinhood Users Denied Class Cert. In Stock Halt Suit

By Carolina Bolado (September 13, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge denied class certification to customers of stock-trading app Robinhood who say the company failed to inform customers of a trading halt on Hertz Corp. in March 2020, causing them to lose large sums of money. U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga on Friday denied lead plaintiff Shterna Pinchasov's bid to certify a class of Robinhood customers after the company asserted that Pinchasov's breach of fiduciary duty claim is governed by California law, not Florida law, on which the plaintiff had relied in her class certification request. Because Pinchasov failed to address the choice-of-law issue at all, the...

