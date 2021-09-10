Renovate America Cruises To Ch. 11 Plan Confirmation

By Vince Sullivan (September 10, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 plan of home remodeling financing company Renovate America Inc. received court approval Friday in Delaware after the company laid out the agreement with stakeholders that allowed the proposal to go forward consensually. During a virtual confirmation hearing, debtor attorney Sharon Z. Weiss of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP said the debtor has spent nearly a year negotiating with key stakeholders in the case to get to the point of moving forward on an uncontested basis for its Chapter 11 plan. All opposition to the plan had been resolved by the time the confirmation hearing began Friday morning, she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS