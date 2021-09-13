PPE Reseller Reaches Deal With Mich. Attys In $2M Fraud Suit

By Matt Perez (September 13, 2021, 1:24 PM EDT) -- A company that says attorneys in Texas and Michigan were parts of a conspiracy to defraud it of $2 million through a bogus joint venture agreement to procure personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic has reached an undisclosed settlement deal in Florida federal court with the Michigan attorneys. MBI Services LLC, a Miami company that resells PPE in the U.S. market, filed its joint stipulation for dismissal with defendants David K. Tillman and his firm Tillman & Tillman PLLC on Friday. MBI had demanded equitable accounting, a constructive trust, a declaratory action and an injunction against Tillman and his firm....

