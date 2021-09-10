FCC Making Foreign Buyers Face Tougher Security Reviews

By Nadia Dreid (September 10, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- At its next monthly meeting, the Federal Communications Commission is going to consider whether it wants to start taking a harder look at would-be licensees with foreign ownership interests. The agency circulated a fact sheet Thursday laying out its plan for reforming the so-called standard questions that are asked to companies with foreign ownership when applying for an FCC license, stressing that it was only a proposal until the agency decided to take further action. The commissioners will discuss the proposal at their September open meeting, which is currently scheduled for the last day of the month. The idea is to...

