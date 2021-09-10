Boies Says Prince Andrew Has Been Served In Assault Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (September 10, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's counsel at Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP informed a New York federal court Friday that after multiple failed attempts, they believe the United Kingdom's Prince Andrew has been properly served and notified of Giuffre's lawsuit accusing the royal of sexually assaulting her as a 17-year-old adolescent. In a three-page affidavit filed Friday, process server Cesar Sepulveda told U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan that he left legal papers with the prince's security staff outside his Royal Lodge home in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 27 after Sepulveda had been turned...

