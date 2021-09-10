Feds Seek 11 Years For Mass. Mayor's Bribe Scheme

By Melissa Angell (September 10, 2021, 10:51 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Boston on Friday asked a Massachusetts federal judge to sentence former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia to 11 years in prison after he was convicted by a jury in May, writing in their sentencing motion that Correia is still defiant, "unlike some crooked politicians who eventually accept responsibility." Correia was found guilty of lying to investors over SnoOwl, an app he had developed. Prosecutors say he used more than $230,000 of their money to fund a high-roller lifestyle that included luxury hotel stays, fine dining, and expensive gifts for his girlfriend. Prosecutors requested in their Friday sentencing memo...

