Judge Opposes Firm's Bid To Halt Timeshare Co.'s 'Sham' Suit

By Nathan Hale (September 13, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge has recommended that a Missouri law firm's request to block timeshare company Bluegreen Vacations' lawsuit against the firm as a sham be denied, based on her conclusion that the firm failed to show it is likely to prevail on an antitrust counterclaim. U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes said in a report Friday that Springfield, Missouri-based Montgomery & Newcomb LLC failed to present evidence demonstrating there is merit to its counterclaim alleging Bluegreen colluded with other timeshare companies to pursue nearly identical lawsuits aimed at driving the firm out of business and securing their pricing control over...

