7th Circ. Refuses To Kick ERISA Class Action To Arbitration

By Rachel Stone (September 13, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit rejected a St. Louis manufacturing company's push to send a would-be class action from workers who say they were overcharged for company stock to individual arbitration, saying a "rare" exception to federal law applied. The three-judge panel issued a unanimous opinion Friday backing a district court's decision not to send the Triad Manufacturing Co. workers' suit into arbitration, citing an exception to the Federal Arbitration Act that permits a court to overrule an arbitration agreement if it blocks a party from being able to bring claims under federal law. "The 'effective vindication' exception may be rare, but it...

