Conagra Must Face Suit Over Cooking Spray Explosion

By Mike Curley (September 13, 2021, 1:37 PM EDT) -- Conagra Foods Inc. and the makers of its cooking spray cans must face a suit alleging the products were defectively designed and caused an explosion that burned a food truck cook, after an Illinois federal judge dismissed half of the 12 counts in the complaint. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama dismissed from Pochanart Ericson's suit two counts each of negligence, nonspecific defect claims and claims under Massachusetts General Law, while allowing design defect, manufacturing defect and failure to warn claims to proceed against Conagra and Full-Fill Industries LLC. According to the suit, Ericson was a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS