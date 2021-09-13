Real Estate Rumors: Bouskila, Chewy, Lucky's Management

By Andrew McIntyre (September 13, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Entities affiliated with investor Eric Bouskila have picked up four Hialeah, Florida, properties for $41.93 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The deals are for two apartment complexes that have a combined 117 units and two retail properties that have a total of nearly 86,000 square feet of space, the journal reported. An entity managed by investor Steven Levy sold one of the retail properties, and entities managed by Levy and investor Amir Hayun sold the other three, according to the report. Pet retail company Chewy has reached a deal to sublease roughly 221,000 square feet in Plantation,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS