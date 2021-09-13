Herbert Smith, White & Case Craft Certares' $353M Avia Deal

By Joyce Hanson (September 13, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Hospitality-focused private equity firm Certares Management LLC, led by Herbert Smith Freehills, will invest $353 million in White & Case client Avia Solutions Group, the aviation and tourism group said Monday as it looks to expand its services in areas like passenger and cargo aviation, crew training, ground handling and logistics. Avia, headquartered in Cyprus, said its strategic partnership with New York City-based Certares involves a structured equity investment expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, with net proceeds from the offering going to pay for strategic acquisitions, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes. Under the terms of the...

