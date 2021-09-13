Nuance Slams Atty Fee Bid 'Shakedowns' Over Microsoft Deal

By Sarah Jarvis (September 13, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Nuance Communications Inc. has slammed a $250,000 attorney fee award requested by counsel for an investor who sued over the company's planned $19.7 billion merger with Microsoft, calling the case "attorney-driven nuisance litigation" and saying the fee demand would amount to a $2,500 hourly rate, at minimum. Nuance, which specializes in tools that enable speech recognition and transcription services for doctor's offices, and members of its board of directors said in an opposition filing Friday that plaintiff Albert Serion's counsel, Monteverde & Associates PC, is demanding lavish compensation for filing an allegedly meritless copycat lawsuit. Serion's May lawsuit contained allegations about allegedly...

