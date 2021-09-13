NJ Justices Divided Over Medicare, Insurer Payment Order

By Bill Wichert (September 13, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court seemed divided Monday over whether Medicare or Selective Insurance Co. of America should come first in paying a hospital for a man's car-crash-related treatment, with justices offering opposing takes on the state's so-called collateral source rule for personal injury protection coverage. During a hearing on Cooper Hospital University Medical Center's challenge to a state appellate decision that Medicare is the primary payer for treating injuries related to Dale Mecouch's 1977 crash, Justice Barry T. Albin indicated that the rule required collateral sources like Medicare to cover such personal injury protection, or PIP, benefits first. Cooper received...

