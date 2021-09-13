Morris Manning Adds Ex-Griffin Capital Co. GC

By Emily Sides (September 13, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Morris Manning & Martin LLP has added a former Los Angeles-based general counsel for Griffin Capital Company LLC who guided nearly 12 public offerings and transactions for the company that altogether totaled $13 billion in assets. Howard Hirsch, who will work in the firm's Atlanta office, has joined as of counsel after moving from Los Angeles to the Peach State after a seven-year stint with the alternative investment asset management firm and its subsidiaries, the firm announced this month. He is part of the firm's real estate capital markets group, and will advise public and private companies on corporate finance matters....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS