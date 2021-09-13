​​​​​​​Feds' 2-Day Delay In 'Turnback' Suit Is Too Long, Migrants Say

By Jennifer Doherty (September 13, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Migrant advocates and asylum seekers railed against the government's bid to slow down briefing in their suit over the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's unwritten "turnback policy," urging a California federal judge not to grant even a two-day extension. The certified class of asylum seekers asked U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant in August to assign a magistrate judge to oversee the government's compliance with a 2019 preliminary injunction and a clarifying order issued last year, alleging that the government had yet to comply with either directive. On Thursday, the Biden administration asked to push its deadline to respond to the oversight...

