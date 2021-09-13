WP Carey Unveils Roughly $200M In New Investments

By Andrew McIntyre (September 13, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- W.P. Carey has made roughly $200 million in recent investments, most of which are purchases of warehouses that are under long-term leases, according to an announcement from the New York-based real estate investment trust Monday. The largest of the recent investments is a $114 million deal for a 1.5 million-square-foot distribution and warehouse facility in Indiana, W.P. Carey Inc. said Monday. That property is leased to a tenant that works in the packaged food sector. The REIT on Wednesday also announced that it has purchased a 187,000-square-foot refrigerated warehouse facility in the Minneapolis metro area for $27 million. The company also...

