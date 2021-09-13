DC Says Amazon Heaps Unfair Terms On 1st-Party Sellers Too

By Nadia Dreid (September 13, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Amazon is not just forcing unfair terms on the parties that sell on its website — it's also hatching anticompetitive agreements with the parties that provide the products that the tech behemoth sells under its own brand, according to the District of Columbia's top cop. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine expanded his lawsuit against the world's top online sales platform Friday to include first-party sellers, the people from whom Amazon gets its Amazon-branded products. Until now, the antitrust litigation focused solely on the terms imposed on third-party sellers, those who get their products elsewhere and sell them on the platform...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS