Realtors Say DOJ Can't Renege On Antitrust Deal

By J. Edward Moreno (September 13, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Realtors sued the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday for allegedly backing out on the DOJ's settlement with the organization inked last year, arguing that reopening an inquiry into the trade group unlawfully breaches the agreement. The NAR filed the complaint separately in D.C. federal court after the DOJ in July filed a notice of withdrawal for a settlement the department reached with NAR in November, in which the association agreed to make several changes to rules that were allegedly impeding competition among residential real estate brokers across the country. The DOJ determined the settlement would not protect enforcers' ability to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS