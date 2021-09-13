Effort To Delay AT&T's Older-Tech Phaseout Draws Flak

By Christopher Cole (September 13, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Free-enterprise advocates are blasting a petition for the Federal Communications Commission to slow AT&T's move away from older mobile technology used in alarm systems, arguing the commission lacks authority to delay the phaseout. The alarm industry wants the FCC to push back the telecom giant's sunset of 3G wireless service from February 2022 until the end of next year. The commission should order the 10-month delay because the COVID-19 pandemic made the wind-down more difficult with shutdowns and microchip shortages, an industry group says. But a Free State Foundation scholar contended Monday that the FCC has no legal power to do...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS