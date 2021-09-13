Ex-EBay CEO Taps Heavy Hitters In Couple's Stalking Case

By Brian Dowling (September 13, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Former eBay chief executive Devin Wenig has hired two prominent white-collar attorneys to defend against a civil suit claiming he's partly responsible for a harassment campaign targeting a blogging couple over their critical reporting on the e-commerce company. The pair — Abbe David Lowell of Winston & Strawn LLP and Martin G. Weinberg — convinced U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock on Monday to grant Wenig extra time to respond to the racketeering suit "given the length and breadth of the 366-paragraph complaint." He now has until Oct. 28 to respond. In June 2020, federal prosecutors unveiled stalking and conspiracy charges...

