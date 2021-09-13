Broadcasters Want FCC Halt Of Foreign Sponsorship ID Order

By Nadia Dreid (September 13, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should hold off on enforcing its rules targeting advertisers sponsored by foreign governments while the National Association of Broadcasters and other industry groups challenge them at the D.C. Circuit, they have told the agency. Rules requiring television and radio broadcasters to "make specific inquiries of and independently investigate every lessee that it currently or will in the future have a lease agreement with" to figure out whether the sponsor is a foreign government or working for one are just too much, they told the commission Friday. And they're planning to ask the D.C. Circuit to kibosh those...

